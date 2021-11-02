Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.31 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $203.18 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00317841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 621,646,140 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

