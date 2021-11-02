Syneos Health (SYNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.250-$4.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.25-4.43 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNH opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

