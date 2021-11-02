Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

