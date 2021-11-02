Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $209.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $209.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.23.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

