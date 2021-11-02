Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 22,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,200. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05.

In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,341.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synalloy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

