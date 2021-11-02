Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Switch were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 1,098.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 157,598 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Switch by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Switch by 26.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $13,121,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWCH opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

