Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swisscom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.
Swisscom stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
