Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swisscom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

