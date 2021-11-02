Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 204

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from SEK 192 to SEK 204 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.7125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

