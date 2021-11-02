Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Tops $213,864.90

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $213,864.90 and $543.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00230736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

