Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.06% of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

GXF stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

