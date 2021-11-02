Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 5,757 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

