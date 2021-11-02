Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,626 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 358,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $58.14.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.