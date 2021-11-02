Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $444,000 in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 10.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -157.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

