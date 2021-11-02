Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $82,851.80

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $82,851.80 and approximately $157.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00221149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00093816 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

