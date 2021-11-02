Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.88 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.41 or 0.07146896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00086276 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,907,625 coins and its circulating supply is 332,859,845 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

