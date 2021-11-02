Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 269,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $10,976,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

