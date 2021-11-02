Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.49 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.89 and a 52-week high of C$71.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.14.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

