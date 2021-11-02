Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 15,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,704,755 shares of company stock valued at $273,006,533 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Country Airlines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

