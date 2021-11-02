Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 199,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,503 shares of company stock worth $885,205. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.