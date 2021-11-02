Strategic Education (STRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRA stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. Strategic Education has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategic Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Strategic Education worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

