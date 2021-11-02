Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.