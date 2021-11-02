Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

STLFF stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

