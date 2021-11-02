Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to C$80.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.50 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GTBIF has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.77.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

