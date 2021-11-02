Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,260 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

