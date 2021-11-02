Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 56.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

