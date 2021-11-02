Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR opened at $193.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.93. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

