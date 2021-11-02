Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

