Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $598,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $13,060,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $4,213,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.