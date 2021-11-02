Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

