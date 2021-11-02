Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.26 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

