Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,751 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

