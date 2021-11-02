Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

BKLN opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

