Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 253,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of LVHD opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.