Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,031 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 307.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 847,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 641,070 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.