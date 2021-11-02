Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.80 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

