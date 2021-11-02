Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CDK Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in CDK Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 374,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

