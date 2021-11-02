Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

