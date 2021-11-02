Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 898 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 183.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $8,627,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter.

PSCD stock opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $126.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

