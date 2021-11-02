Stem (STEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Stem has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

STEM stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. Stem has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $51.49.

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stem stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

