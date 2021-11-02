State Street Corp Increases Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $157,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 189,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.