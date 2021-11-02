State Street Corp Has $174.08 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,237 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.28% of Churchill Downs worth $174,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $240.70 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.15 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $209.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

