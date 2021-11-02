State Street Corp Has $163.58 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

State Street Corp raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 11,517.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.50% of MP Materials worth $163,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.55 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

