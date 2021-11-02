State Street Corp Boosts Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

State Street Corp increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.77% of StoneCo worth $159,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 2.34.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

