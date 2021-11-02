STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.16 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $103.68 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

