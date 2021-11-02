Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.