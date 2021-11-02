Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $114.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

