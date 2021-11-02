Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 657.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,359,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $13,212,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. 1,524,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.