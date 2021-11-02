Standex International (SXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

