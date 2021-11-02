Stacks Market Cap Hits $2.51 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $223.24 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00082248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00106349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,635,412 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

