SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

